Fields, Corwynn

Fields Sr., Corwynn Demayne



Mr. Corwynn Demayne Fields, Sr., 47, of Dayton, Ohio, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, May 26, 2024. He was a member of Mt. Zion AOH Church of God. Corwynn was the beloved son of Mrs. Marcia L. Fields and the late Mr. Christopher Fields. He leaves to honor his memory, his devoted life partner, Latoya D. Moore; two sons, Corwynn Demayne Fields, Jr. (16), Landyn Damir Fields (3); two daughters, Calia Damara Fields (10), and Laila Jones (20); his loving mother who he absolutely adored, Mrs. Marcia L. Fields; sister, Nikon (Chris) Hairston of Greensboro, NC, brothers, Chris Curington, Richie (LaJuana) Curington, Carlos Fields Sr., all of Dayton, OH; Courtney (Andrea) Fields of Brownsboro, AL; his loving grandmother, Mrs. Gladys (Fields) Cooper of Dayton, OH; and a multitude of nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins, and cherished friends. Corwynn was a proud alumnus of Alabama A&M University, where he received his Bachelor's degree in Nutrition and Hospitality Management. He was also a member of Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity, Inc. He pursued his passion as an avid rider with the No Haterz MC. Riders DYT., OH. His bike name was C-Note. Corwynn was preceded in death by his father, Mr. Christopher Fields, Grandparents, Mr. Matthew Harrison, Sr., Mrs. Gladys "Chip" Harrison, Mr. Saylor White, Sr., and Mr. John L. Cooper. Visitation 4 pm- 7 pm Thursday, June 6, 2024, at House of Wheat Funeral Home, 2107 N. Gettysburg Ave, Dayton, OH. Family to receive friends 5 pm- 7 pm. Celebration of life 1 pm Friday, June 7, 2024, at Mt. Zion AOH Church of God, 12 College Street, Dayton, OH. Internment West Memory Gardens. Arrangements entrusted to House of Wheat Funeral Home, Inc.



