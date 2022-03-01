FIELDER, Kenneth Oliver



85, of Monroe, went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, February 26, 2022. He was born in Middletown on November 25, 1936, to the late, Oliver and Bertha "Evelyn" (Martin)



Fielder. Kenneth proudly served his country in the United States Army. He worked in purchasing at Armco Steel Corp,



retiring after 40 years. Kenneth had a strong work ethic that was noticed in every aspect of his life, including his collecting. He was an antique dealer and refinisher. Above all he was a devoted family man who loved the Lord and was a faithful member of Zion Lutheran Church in Middletown, for over 55 years. Kenneth will be greatly missed by his loving wife of 60 years, Bunny (Ahaus) Fielder; children, Christina (Barry)



Randolph, Greg (Jennifer) Fielder and Michael Fielder; grandchildren, Eric Scott Randolph, Stephanie Paige (Tyler) Lauchard, Matthew Fielder, Nicholas Fielder, Lynzie Fielder, William Sechrist, Quinn Sechrist and Catherine Sechrist; great-granddaughter, Elodie Paige Lauchard; as well as many other loving family members and friends. Memorial Service will be Friday, March 4, 2022, at 11:00 am at Zion Lutheran Church, 10 North Breiel Blvd, Middletown with Pastor Mike Havey



officiating. Memorial contributions may be made to P.A.W.S, 6302 Crossings Blvd, Monroe, OH 45050 - OR - St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Please sign the guestbook at



