FETHERLAND, Jean Ann



Age 91, passed away on Saturday, March 12, 2022. Jean was born in Hamilton, Ohio, on May 3, 1930, to the late James E. and Nancy (Logan) Fugate. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband William M. Fetherland, son Patrick W. Fetherland, son-in-law Peter Cholkas, and siblings Mildred Henderson, James "Buddy" Fugate, Dorothy Butts, Louise "Weezy" Fugate, Elmer Fugate, and Eileen Vicena.



She is survived by her daughters Amy Cholkas of Cincinnati, Ohio, and Susan (Charles) Blalock of Tyler, Texas; grandchildren Mandy Pack Winkler (Dallas) of Hamilton, Ohio, Jason (Julie) Fetherland of Fairfield, Ohio, Rebecka Lonsberry, of Longview, Texas; great-grandchildren Brody, Braxton, Liam, Camy, and Brynna. She also leaves behind many other grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and other family members and friends.



She will be loved and greatly missed, forever - or "forty-leven" years…whichever is longer.



Visitation will be held at The Brown-Dawson-Flick Funeral Home, 330 Pershing Avenue on Sunday, March 20, 2022, from 2:00 to 4:00PM with service immediately following. Burial will take place on Monday, March 21 at 10:00AM at Rose Hill Burial Park.



Donations in memory of Jean can be made to the Community Christian Church, 3401 Millikin Road, Hamilton, OH 45011.

