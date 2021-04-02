FERRERO, Gerald J. "Jerry"



Age 79, of Huber Heights, passed away Friday, March 26, 2021, at Miami Valley Hospital. Jerry was a Senior MSGT with the U.S. Air Force with 26 years of service and worked at Gem City Engineering for 6 years. A member of Our Lady of Queen of Peace Church and an avid golfer. He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Sharon E.; daughter, Angela Ferrero (Tom Putz); sons and daughters-in-law, Gerald J. "Butch" Jr. and Kristen Ferrero and Steven P. and Angie D. Ferrero; 7 grandchildren, Kyle, Haleigh, Alex, Mia, Daniel, Ella and AJ. Funeral Services will be at 11 AM on Monday, April 5, 2021, at The Prairies Chapel, 6568 Chapel Lane with Father Donald Moss. Interment Calvary Cemetery. Family will receive friends at The Prairies Chapel from 10 AM until service time. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The Wounded Warriors Project in Jerry's memory. Arrangements entrusted to Marker & Heller Funeral Home, Huber Heights Chapel.

