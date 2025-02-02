Ferrell, Charles Anthony "Charlie"



Ferrell, Charles Anthony "Charlie", 76, of Springfield, passed away Monday, January 27, 2025 at Northwood Skilled Nursing. Charlie was born June 2, 1948, in Dayton, Ohio, the son of John L. and Dorothy B. (Jaekle) Ferrell. He graduated from the first four-year class at Urbana University, and went on to be an owner/partner of several Springfield bars, including Saturday's, Union Station and Pat O'Malley's. Later in life he owned and operated Ferrell Trucking. In his spare time, Charlie enjoyed boating and watching football. Survivors include five siblings, Joe (Connie Compton), Helen (Steve) Benning, Bill Ferrell, Ralph Ferell and Courtney Ferrell; several nieces and nephews; and close friends, Steve Kersch and Ron Quick. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Jerry Ferrell. Private services will be held at a later date. Arrangements by CONROY FUNERAL HOME.



