FERRARO, Marie Eleanor



89, of Uniopolis, OH, died 6:35 p.m., Wed., Jan. 26, 2022, at The Acres of Wapakoneta, with her family at her side. She was born Aug. 16, 1932, in Brooklyn, NY, the daughter of the late James and Henrietta (Esponita) Scarpati. On Sept. 12, 1953, she married Richard James Ferraro, and he preceded her in death on Jan. 19, 2009. Survivors include, 6



children, James S. Ferraro, Wapakoneta, Richard M. Ferraro, Phoenix, AZ, Perry R. Ferraro, Wapakoneta, Kenneth M. Ferraro, Gordonsville, WA, Michael P. (Jonalle) Ferraro, Edgerton, WI, Nancy A. (Andre) Paradis, Los Angeles, CA; 17 grandchildren, 3 great-grandchildren and one on the way; a sister, Joan Shanley, Libertyville, IL.



A homemaker, Marie was an active member of the St. Joseph Catholic Church, Wapakoneta, where she volunteered with the Prayer Line, and the Adoration Chapel. She was a member of the Y.M.C.A. Marie was also a regular guest on the show "Living Dayton" on NBC. Grandma Ferraro, as she was known on the show, loved sharing her heartfelt movie reviews.



Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m., Sat., March 19, 2022, at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Wapakoneta. Burial of her cremated remains will be next to her husband in the Quantico National Cemetery, Quantico, VA, at a later date. The family will receive friends 6-8 p.m., Fri., March 18, 2022, at the Eley Funeral Home & Crematory, St. Rt. 501, Wapakoneta. Memorial contributions may be directed to Tunnels to Towers or St. Jude's Children's Research Hospital. Condolences may be



expressed at www.eleyfuneralhomeandcrematory.com.

