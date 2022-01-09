FERNANDEZ, Raymond F.



Age 90, of Dayton, passed away Monday, January 3, 2022, at his residence. Raymond



married his high school sweetheart and the love of his life Geri and they had recently celebrated 68 years of marriage. He was the Best Dad in the world according to his children and the Greatest Grandpa



ever. He was a very hard worker and his family was everything to him. Raymond was a Plumber for HJ Osterfeld, retiring after 42 years. He was an Army Veteran of the Korean War, attended Living Word Church and was a 70 year member of Plumber and Pipefitters Local 162. Raymond was preceded in death by his parents, Raymond and Alma; siblings, Gloria, Paul, Lena and Mary Lou. He is survived by his loving wife, Geri; daughters and son-in-law, Joyce Campbell of Dayton, Julie Shoemaker of Huber Heights and Joanne and Dr. Rich Martin of Dayton; son and daughter-in-law, John and Connie Fernandez of Dayton; grandchildren, Diane Gayman, Gary Campbell Jr., Kyle



Shoemaker, Ariana Shoemaker and Isaiah Martin; great-grandchildren, Hannah, Jonathon, David and Bradley; and many other relatives and friends. Funeral service 12 Noon



Friday, January 14, 2022, at Living Word Church, 926 East



National Road with Pastor Pat Murray officiating. Interment Calvary Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the church on Friday from 11AM until service time.



Memorial Contributions may be made to The Hospice of Dayton in Raymond's memory. Funeral arrangements entrusted to Marker & Heller Funeral Home, Huber Heights Chapel.

