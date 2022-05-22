FERGUSON,



Tammy Darlene



64, of Springfield, passed away May 19, 2022 in her home



following a lengthy illness. She was born August 19, 1957, in Springfield, daughter of Joyce (Haynes) and Raymond Boggs, Sr. Tammy enjoyed her career as a Nurse. Survivors include Tammy's husband, David Joe Ferguson; her mother, Joyce Boggs; two daughters, Brandi (Kelly) Sekerhurst and Ashley (Kevin) Warren; grandchildren, Izabella Hall, Karter Warren, and Joplin Sekerhurst; siblings, Patty (Larry) Fulkerson, Becky (David) McBride, Ray (Jennifer) Boggs, Jr., and Chuck (Tina) Boggs; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her father. Private services will be held for Tammy's family. Arrangements are



being handled by the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com.

