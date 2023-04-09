Ferguson, Lawrence Allen "Larry"



FERGUSON, Lawrence Allen, age 87, passed away peacefully on March 23, 2023 with his beloved daughter Lynn and son Bryan by his side. Larry was a scholar athlete who graduated from Stiver's High School in 1954 and earned a BS in Electrical Engineering from Purdue University in 1958. He was married to his loving wife Mary Byard Ferguson for 56 years. He retired from WPAFB after many years of service. He is preceded in death by his parents Danny and Evelyn, wife Mary, son Douglas Ferguson and sister-in-law Phyllis Ferguson. He is survived by his son Bryan Ferguson of Carlsbad, CA; daughter Lynn Ferguson Armstrong and her husband Phil Armstrong and grandchildren Cole and Kate Armstrong of Darien, CT; brother Richard Ferguson of Beavercreek, OH; and half-sister Bonnie Neff Pennington and Bill Pennington of Atlanta, GA. A small family service will be scheduled at a future date. Larry will be remembered as a dedicated, supportive and loving family man and for his respectful, kind and generous nature. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Day City Hospice's The Hope Foundation  www.daycityhospice.com or to any Hospice chapter of your choosing. (Arrangements by Westbrock Funeral Home - www.westbrockfuneralhome.com)

