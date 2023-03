Fenno, Charles Richard



FENNO, Charles R., Ph.D., born July 11, 1938 in Siloam Springs, AR. Died March 20, 2023 in Dayton. Survived by wife of 56 years, Cheryl; son, Charles Wade (Kaitlee); and grandchildren, William and Kara. Retired Professor at AFIT. Celebration of Life to be held this summer. If you wish to make a memorial gift, please consider Hospice of Dayton or PBS. Condolences may be sent to www.tobiasfuneralhome.com