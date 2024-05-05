Fenner, Michelle Ann



Michelle Ann Fenner, a compassionate and loving soul, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on April 28,2024, in Dayton, Ohio. She was born on March 3, 1969, in Springfield, Ohio. Michelle's life was a testament to her unwavering dedication to her family and friends. She will always be remembered for her selfless nature and unending love for her family. Michelle was deeply committed to her sons and took great joy in creating handmade items for them through quilting and sewing as they were growing up. Michelle's legacy also includes the years she devoted to homeschooling her boys, providing them with a strong foundation to succeed in life. A woman of faith and kindness, Michelle was an active member of the Church of Christ in various states. Her love for the outdoors and adventurous spirit led her to embrace all that nature had to offer. Michelle lived life to the fullest, cherishing every moment with a free-spirited attitude. During her early years, Michelle was recognized as Teen Volunteer of the Year for her invaluable contribution of teaching sign language to many individuals. Her caring and giving personality touched the lives of everyone she encountered. Michelle is survived by her husband, Roy L. Fenner; sons, Roger E. Fenner, Brandon A. Fenner, Shaun T. Fenner, Brett A. Fenner; granddaughters, Tessa, Tatum, Kennedy Fenner; mother, Nova (Parker) Marshall Foster; brother, Roger, Jr. (Meghann) Marshall; niece, Zoey Leann Marshall; mother-in-law, Mary Fenner; as well as numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins. She is preceded in death by her beloved son, Marshall L. Fenner; father, Roger Marshall, Sr.; grandparents, Roland and Esther Marshall and Dave and Bessie Parker; father-in-law, Gene Fenner; and stepfather, Darrell Foster. Michelle's life will be celebrated with two services: a Funeral Service on May 7, 2024 at 10AM at Forest Lawn Funeral Home & Memorial Park in Beaumont, Texas; and a Memorial Service on May 18, 2024 at 2:30PM at Liberty Baptist Temple in Springfield, Ohio. Michelle's last selfless act was giving the gift of life to others through organ donation. In lieu of flowers, her family requests donations be given to Life Connections of Ohio by visiting www.lifeconnection.org/charitable-contributions. Surrounded by her loving family, Michelle Ann Fenner peacefully transitioned into eternity to be with her Lord and Savior. Her memory will live on through the love she shared with those fortunate enough to have known her. Condolences may be expressed to her family by visiting www.jacksonlytle.com.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com