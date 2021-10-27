FELTEN, Ross



Ross Felten, 87, passed away peacefully on Friday, October 22, 2021, with the bride of his youth, Donna, by his side.



Ross was born in Sheboygan, Wisconsin, however, he spent his formative years in Peoria,



Illinois.



Ross graduated from Peoria Manual High School, then



honorably served our great country in the United States Marine Corp during the Korean War, and later graduated from Bradley University.



It was in Peoria, the middle ground between Chicago and St. Louis, that he developed one of his great lifetime loves —



the Chicago Cubs!



He met and married the love of his life, Donna Jean Simpson, in Peoria, where they married on September 6, 1958. Young and without great means, they spent a honeymoon weekend in Chicago—attending a Cubs double-header (where they swept the San Francisco Giants!) and a play.



Ross and Donna made several moves during the course of his HR/Labor Relations career (Baltimore, Albany, GA, Chicago) before settling in Centerville in 1971 where he spent the



majority of his working career with Duriron (now Flowserve) and Robbins and Meyers in Springfield, OH.



While he poured himself into his career, family was always first for Ross. A caring and considerate husband, he always had the coffee made for Donna first thing in the morning, he never left home for the day without kissing her and telling her how much he loved her, he helped with housework and grocery shopping, and the list goes on.



Ross and Donna have two sons, Jeff and Doug. Ross' love of sports greatly influenced both, using it as a vehicle for many life lessons. (Not only sports, but a love of games of all kinds culminated in the mid- 1970's with Ross winning the Dayton Daily News Monopoly Championship!) He and Donna spent an untold number of days traveling to games, both locally and, after Jeff received a football scholarship to the University of Michigan, all over the country—GO BLUE!



Ross and Donna have been faithful members of Fairhaven Church, Centerville, Ohio for more than forty (40) years. Ross served in many capacities—as a Board member who actively supported and traveled the globe on mission trips, as a



faithful (and enthusiastic!) choir member and, perhaps most notably, as his Sunday School class "scribe", putting out



weekly newsletters updating prayer needs and praises so they all could support each other--one of the primary purposes of the local church.



His great faith in the gospel, the finished work of Jesus Christ, permeated his life and allowed him to face his death through a prolonged illness with no fear….and only great confidence in the promises of scripture and the love of his Heavenly



Father (I John 5:11-13, John 14:6, Rom. 3:23, Rom. 6:23, Rom. 10:13, Ephesians 2:8-9, Titus 3:5)



Ross was preceded in death by his parents (Henry and Edna), his brother (Donnie), his sister (Jane Gilanyi), brother-in-law (Frank Gilanyi), sister-in-law (Judy Simpson) and a host of aunts, uncles and cousins.



Ross is survived by his wife Donna, both sons Jeff (former daughter-in-law Mary Pecchia), Doug (Liz), four grandchildren — Lauren Truitt (Eli), Shane Felten, Joel (Abigail) Felten, Anna Felten, four great-grandchildren — Max, Elliott, Jackson Felten (Joel and Abigail) and Nolan Truitt (Lauren and Eli), brother-in-law Bob Simpson, nieces Karen (Bill) Griffith, Sandie (Tom) Everett, Becky Simpson, nephews Al Gilanyi (Chris)and Scott Simpson and cousin Bill O'Brien (Norah).



A memorial service will be held Oct. 30th at Fairhaven Church 637 E. Whipp Rd., Centerville, OH 45459 at 2:00pm, with a



luncheon to follow.



In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be directed to Fairhaven Church 637 E. Whipp Rd., Centerville, OH 45459. Please make the check payable to Fairhaven Church and note Missions Fund/Ross Felten on the memo line.

