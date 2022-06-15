FEHRMANN,



Robert Theodore



Age 82, passed away June 10, 2022, at his home. He was born on February 16th, 1940, to



Robert Theodore Fehrmann and Mary Ruth Fehrmann (Kugh).



Bob served in the United States Navy, and later worked as a salesman at P&G and a food broker. He served on Carlisle City Council, and loved his time volunteering at Sycamore Hospital. In his free time he loved to watch football, and to dote on his grandkids and his wife.



Robert is preceded in death by his parents and his daughter, Tara Michelle Pharrer. He is survived by his wife, Norma; his children; Pam (Kyle) Steffan, Tina Marie (Grant) Pierson,



Douglas Howell (Eliane McCarthy) Fehrmann and Jeff (Tina) Neal; his grandchildren, Douglas Howell (Kandis) Fehrmann II, Courtney (Corey) Brambley, Cacie Fehrmann, Bugs (Joe



D'Urso), Burns and Parker Utsey, Wesley Steven Neal, Lauren Engerbetson, and Lindsey Sullivan; and his great-grandchildren, Eadlyn and Emry Engerbetson, Douglas Howell III and Chandler Fehrmann, Sawyer, Cooper, and Georgia Brambley.



Visitation will be held at Anderson Funeral Home, 1357 East Second Street, Franklin, Ohio, on Thursday, June 16, 2022, from 1:00 to 2:00 p.m. with the funeral service at 2:00pm.



Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.andersonfunerals-franklin.com for the Fehrmann family.



