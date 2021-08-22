FECHER, Diane Newton



Age 87, entered into rest on August 17, 2021. Diane was preceded in death by her



husband, Dr. Constantine (Con) J. Fecher, Jr. of Dayton, Ohio.



Diane was born September 2, 1933, in Norfolk, Virginia, to the late Ethel Breeden Cox and William James Newton. She was the stepdaughter of



Lawrence Morgan Cox.



She attended Randolph-Macon Woman's College in Lynchburg, VA, and graduated from the University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill. She was a member of the Phi Mu sorority.



Diane was active in various parish, civic, and social groups and clubs in Dayton, Ohio, Delray Beach, Florida, Sapphire, North Carolina, Beaufort and Hilton Head Island, South Carolina. A member of the Dayton Country Club, Dayton, OH, Burlingame Country Club, Sapphire, NC, Little Club and the Delray Beach Club, Delray Beach, FL, Sea Pines Country Club and the South Carolina Yacht Club, Hilton Head Island, SC. She was a noted beauty known for both her style, grace and love of life. A



devoted wife, mother, loving grandmother (Mimi/Nonnie) and great-grandmother...she was not only a woman of her time, but one of great force and strength. She will be greatly missed by all.



Diane is survived by her son, Robert King Merritt (Beth) of Dayton, OH; daughter Michele Diane Merritt (Steven Eichenberg) of Aiken, SC; step-son Mark Gregory Fecher



(Ellen), of Grosse Pointe Farms, MI; grandchildren Alexander S. Merritt of Columbus, OH, R. Williamson Merritt of Bedford, NH, Blye Breeden Eichenberg of Aiken, SC, Claire C. Fecher of Grosse Pointe Farms, MI, and Margaret M. Fecher of Grosse Pointe Farms, MI.



A service will take place on August 28th, 2021, at 11:00 am at Six Oaks Cemetery in Sea Pines on Hilton Head Island with



reception to follow at the South Carolina Yacht Club in Windmill Harbour, Hilton Head Island.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Trinity Hospice, 690 Medical Park Drive, Suite 200, Aiken, SC, 29801, (803.641.8220).



The Historic George Funeral Home & Cremation Center, 211 Park Ave., SW, Aiken, SC 29801 (803.649.6234), has charge of arrangements.



Expressions of sympathy for the family may be left by visiting



www.georgefuneralhomes.com