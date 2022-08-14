FECHER, Carolyn F.



Carolyn F. Fecher, went home to be with Jesus on August 7, 2022, surrounded by her family. She was born on September 23, 1941, in Cookeville, TN. She was a member of Dayton Living Word Church in Vandalia, Ohio. She is preceded in death by her husband of 46 years Ronald "Duke" Fecher, her parents George and Ella Moeller, brothers Seldon Blaylock, sister-in -law Doris, Hollis Blaylock, sister-in-law Pat, and brother-in-law Ed Burger. She is survived by son Tracy (Holly) McSwain, daughter Kim Hammond and son Lance (Melanie) Fecher, eight grandchildren, five great-grandchildren, her sisters Bernice Ortez and husband John, Venoy Burger and Wanda Richie. She cared deeply for her family, friends or anyone in need. She did this not out of obligation, but because of who she was in Jesus. She was always the first to offer help. Visitation will be held Friday, August 19, 2022, from 10:00am - 11:30am with a funeral service following. The family will receive relatives and friends at the TOBIAS FUNERAL HOME- Beavercreek Chapel.

