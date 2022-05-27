FEA, Naomi

springfield-news-sun logo
FEA (Witherby), Naomi Jo

Age 72, passed away unexpectedly on May 19, 2022, at Kettering Hospital. A memorial service and celebration of a life well lived will be held on

Sunday, June 5, 2022, from

2-6pm at Sycamore State Park. Group site A, 4001 N. Snyder Rd. Trotwood, OH 45426. In lieu of flowers, Naomi requests donations be made to Hope Lodge in Cleveland or in honor of her late sister, Lu Ann Witherby Fisher, to Hospice of Dayton. For more information and online condolences, please visit https://www.bakerhazelsnider.com/memorials/naomi-fea/4935364/index.php.

Funeral Home Information

Baker-Hazel & Snider Funeral Home

5555 Philadelphia Drive

Dayton, OH

45415

https://www.bakerhazelsnider.com

