FAY, John F.



83, husband of the late Dot Fay, died due to COVID on



Friday, June 11, 2021, at Aspen Ridge Care Center in Grand Junction, Colorado.



John was born October 3, 1937, to J. Clayton and May Fay in Middletown, Ohio. He graduated from Mount Saint Mary's in Cincinnati, Ohio, with a Master of Arts in theology. He married Dorothy "Dot" Fay and they raised their family in the Dayton, Ohio, area. John



retired as a Computer Programmer and Systems Analyst from Standard Register in Dayton. Queen of Apostles Community (QAC) in Beavercreek, Ohio, was John's faith community for over 40 years. He and his wife were active members and



considered the community to be a part of their family.



John is survived by his daughter, Jennifer Penick and her husband, Chris Penick; as well as his son, John "Matt" Fay and his wife, Lori Fay. Survivors also include grandchildren, Jacob Penick, Sarah Penick, Ian Fay, and Olivia Fay; as well as his brother, Rev. David Fay of Cincinnati, Ohio. Many cousins, pivotal in John's life, are also survivors.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Queen of Apostles Community in the Fall. Friends and Parishioners are cordially invited to gather for a Mass of Eternal Rest this Wednesday at noon, June 23, at Saint Gabriel Church, Glendale, 48 W.



Sharon Road, Cincinnati, Ohio 45246.



Callahan-Edfast Mortuary, Grand Junction, Colorado is assisting the family.



May John rest in peace!

