FAULKNER, Ronda

Obituaries

FAULKNER, Ronda L.

74, of Miamisburg, passed away May 28, 2021, in her home. She was born September 28, 1946, in Chillicothe, Ohio, daughter of the late Arnold and Margaret (Butler) Faulkner. Ronda graduated from Miamisburg High School, attended Bowling Green State University, and worked at NCR, Chrysler Airtemp, and a number of positions in Cincinnati, Ohio. She is survived by her brother, Frederick Faulkner, his wife Cheryl, and their children. A gathering of family and friends will be held from

2-3 PM on Saturday, June 5, 2021, at GEBHART-SCHMIDT-PARRAMORE Funeral Home, Miamisburg. Funeral services will be held at 3 pm followed by burial at Highland Memorial Cemetery, Miamisburg. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.gebhartschmidtparramore.com.

Funeral Home Information

Gebhart-Schmidt-Parramore Funeral Home

508 E Linden Ave

Miamisburg, OH

45342

https://www.dignitymemorial.com/funeral-homes/miamisburg-oh/gebhart-schmidt-parramore-funeral-home/6768?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

