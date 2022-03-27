springfield-news-sun logo
X

FAULKNER, DARYL

ajc.com

Obituaries
2 hours ago

FAULKNER, Daryl E.

Daryl E. Faulkner, passed away unexpectedly at the age of 66 on the 5th of March 2022, in his retirement city of Ft. Myers, Florida. Daryl was born in Dayton, Ohio, on December 11, 1955, to his parents James and Rosella Faulkner who preceded him in death. Daryl is survived by his daughters Richelle and Kristine Faulkner, his grandchildren Grace and Peyton Shroyer and Carter and William Elam. As well as his sisters JoAnn

Fagan (Pat Fagan) and Nancy Robinson, and several nieces and nephews.

Daryl was a beloved father, grandfather, and brother. He enjoyed spending his time in his new retirement home in

Florida, fishing, hunting, and farming with family. He will be deeply missed by many.

A mass will be held in honor of Daryl on the 1st of April 2022, at St. Teresa's Catholic Church in Springfield, Ohio, at 1'oclock in the afternoon.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

In Other News
1
Woods, Alice
2
BLEVINS, Danielle
3
Chain, Peggy
4
PETERS, Dorothy
5
Spradling, Gina
© 2022 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top