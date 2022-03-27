FAULKNER, Daryl E.



Daryl E. Faulkner, passed away unexpectedly at the age of 66 on the 5th of March 2022, in his retirement city of Ft. Myers, Florida. Daryl was born in Dayton, Ohio, on December 11, 1955, to his parents James and Rosella Faulkner who preceded him in death. Daryl is survived by his daughters Richelle and Kristine Faulkner, his grandchildren Grace and Peyton Shroyer and Carter and William Elam. As well as his sisters JoAnn



Fagan (Pat Fagan) and Nancy Robinson, and several nieces and nephews.



Daryl was a beloved father, grandfather, and brother. He enjoyed spending his time in his new retirement home in



Florida, fishing, hunting, and farming with family. He will be deeply missed by many.



A mass will be held in honor of Daryl on the 1st of April 2022, at St. Teresa's Catholic Church in Springfield, Ohio, at 1'oclock in the afternoon.

