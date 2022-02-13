Hamburger icon
FATONE, Charles

FATONE, Charles "Charlie"

77, of Butler Township, passed away Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022. Visitation 5-7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 16 at Morton & Whetstone Funeral Home, 139 S. Dixie Dr., Vandalia. Mass of Christian Burial 10 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 17 at St. Christopher Catholic Church, 435 E. National Rd., Vandalia.

