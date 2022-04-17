FARWELL, Loren C.



Loren C. Farwell, age 93 of Beavercreek, passed away



Wednesday, March 30, 2022 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. He was born January 8, 1929, in Flint, Michigan, the son of Frank Foster Farwell Jr. and



Helen Pickert. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his sister, Betty Bodary. Loren is survived by his two sons, Len (Karen) Farwell and Ken (Joy) Farwell; daughter, Sharon (Rod) Dale; grandchildren, Ashlyn, Allison and Adrianne and many other loving family members and friends. Loren was proud of his service in the United States Air Force for 23 years. This included one year in Vietnam. Lt. Col. Farwell retired in 1973. He also was a member of the Sons of the American Revolution. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Dementia Society of America in Loren's honor. Visitation will be Friday, May 6, 2022, from 10:30 am to 11:30 pm with a service at 11:30 pm at Newcomer Funeral Home (3380 Dayton-Xenia Rd., Beavercreek, Ohio 45432). Loren will be laid to rest at Dayton National Cemetery following the service. Please visit



