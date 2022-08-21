FARQUHAR, Gloria

FARQUHAR (Allaman), Gloria Mae



August 28, 1928 – August 10, 2022



Gloria, a woman of great inner and outer beauty, died at age 93, after a courageous and inspiring battle with old age. Hers was a war waged with graciousness, acceptance, immense kindness, a smile that never faded, and a happy, loving nature. She never let anyone down, not even once. Gloria, or "Girlie," as her grandchildren called her, was truly a guiding light to all, especially her family and friends, who surrounded her as she passed and will forever treasure her example of how to live a life blessing and enriching others.



Gloria grew up in Dayton, Ohio, as the eldest daughter of Noel and Dortha ("Dot") Allaman. After graduating from Jefferson High School, Gloria attended Ashland College, where she met her future husband, Paul. They married in 1949, after Paul's service in the Navy, and raised their family in Dayton, where Paul owned the Chas. W. Kester Food Service Co. During that time, Gloria was a supportive and loving mother, whose home was welcome to all. Gloria was also uniquely creative. After her children were grown, she enjoyed designing gift baskets for Baskets for All Reasons. In addition, she designed and made cane covers for a company that she founded and named Strut Your Stuff.



In retirement, Gloria and Paul treasured family time and living on Sanibel Island. Gloria loved a good joke, dressing up, and going out, and was a highly original cook, crafter, and gift-giver. Most of all, she was thoughtful and generous beyond measure, and will be remembered as an exceptional wife, mother, grandmother, Nana, and friend.



Gloria's legacy will include her steadfast refusal to be bound by the nutritional guidelines recommended by dietitians and health experts. Dismissing the consumption of fruits and vegetables as "way too healthy", she bravely maintained a strict diet of Snickers, Oreos, and peanut butter pretzel nibs.



Gloria is survived by her children, Harold "Pete" Farquhar (Leslie), Kathy Clement (Bill), Candy Klare (Steven), and Timothy Farquhar; grandsons, Zachary Farquhar (Ben), Damon Clement (Christine), Derek Clement (Miwa), and Dustin Clement (Amy); step-granddaughter Keri Kidwell; great-grandchildren, Emma, Adeline, Justin, Preston, Lewis, Wyatt, Caden, and Eli Clement; sister, Linda Neff (Richard); cherished nieces, nephews, and their families; and special family friend, Hugo Almeida. She was preceded in death by her husband of 65 years, Paul Farquhar; sister, Sue Smith; and beloved grandson, Joel Farquhar.



In accordance with Gloria's wishes, the family will hold a celebration of life at a later time. Memorial donations may be made to St Jude's Children's Hospital or to Hospice of Dayton. The family would also like to thank special friend, Jeannie Gillot, for her devoted care, and to express gratitude to the exceptional staff at 10 Wilmington Place and Hospice of Dayton.



"What we have once enjoyed deeply we can never lose. All that we love deeply becomes a part of us." Helen Keller.

