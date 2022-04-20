FARNSWORTH,



Richard Tyrell



08/10/1930 - 04/18/2022



Richard "Dick" T. Farnsworth passed away peacefully at his home after a prolonged illness. Dick was a life-long Middletown native and worked as a train engineer for Armco for 30 years. He served as a sergeant in the Marine Corps during the Korean War. He loved life and was well known around Middletown due to all of his volunteer work donating blood, doing Meals-On-Wheels, working the voting booths, being on the Mental Health Board and countless other activities. He was an avid writer contributing many letters-to -the-editor to the Middletown Journal. He loved reading, writing, walking around town, playing tennis, traveling and being with his family. Dick is preceded in death by his parents,



Lurline (Stallsmith) Farnsworth and Orrin Farnsworth. He leaves his loving wife of 60 years, Shirley A. (Fielder)



Farnsworth; his youngest daughter, Lanie Farnsworth; his



oldest daughter, Lettie (Greg) Harvey; his grandson, Jordan Harvey and great-grandson, Dravyn Alexander; his sister, Patty Lampe; 5 nieces and 1 nephew. In lieu of flowers, the



Farnsworths would like donations made to Hospice of



Middletown and the Middletown Public Library.



The Farnsworths welcome all who knew Dick to join them in spreading his ashes on Saturday, April 30th, 1pm at Woodside Cemetery. There will also be an open house from 2-5pm at their residence on 312 Young St., Middletown where visitors are welcome to stop by and join in celebrating Dick's extraordinary life here on this Earth.



Comments and remembrances can be posted on the website of Advantage Cremation of Greater Cincinnati.



www.cremationcincinnati.com