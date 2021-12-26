FARNSWORTH



(Geverink),



Carolyn Bertha



Age 101, of Dayton, passed away on Friday, December 24, 2021. She had been a pastor's wife for over 68 years alongside her late husband,



Rev. Kenneth G. Farnsworth.



Carolyn was a member of



Crestview Baptist Church and was known for her sweet



Christian spirit. She is survived by her children: Joanne (Michael) Manwell of KY, Cheryl (Olan) Love of Union, Bonnie (John) Jensen of CA, Debra Scott of Springfield, 11 grandchildren, 29 great-grandchildren, 1 great-great-grandchild, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. She was also preceded in death by her parents: John and



Marie (Tromper) Geverink, sisters: Henrietta Keuthan, Mary Maas, brothers: Albert and John Geverink and sons-in-law:



Ronald Lakes and Phillip Scott. Funeral Services will be held privately at the convenience of the family. Interment will be at Royal Oak Memorial Gardens in Brookville. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at a later date. If desired, memorial contributions may be made to Ohio's Hospice of Dayton. The Kindred Funeral Home, Englewood, is handling arrangements. Online condolences may be made to the family at



