Hamburger icon
springfield-news-sun logo
X

FARNSWORTH, Carolyn

ajc.com

Obituaries
1 hour ago

FARNSWORTH

(Geverink),

Carolyn Bertha

Age 101, of Dayton, passed away on Friday, December 24, 2021. She had been a pastor's wife for over 68 years alongside her late husband,

Rev. Kenneth G. Farnsworth.

Carolyn was a member of

Crestview Baptist Church and was known for her sweet

Christian spirit. She is survived by her children: Joanne (Michael) Manwell of KY, Cheryl (Olan) Love of Union, Bonnie (John) Jensen of CA, Debra Scott of Springfield, 11 grandchildren, 29 great-grandchildren, 1 great-great-grandchild, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. She was also preceded in death by her parents: John and

Marie (Tromper) Geverink, sisters: Henrietta Keuthan, Mary Maas, brothers: Albert and John Geverink and sons-in-law:

Ronald Lakes and Phillip Scott. Funeral Services will be held privately at the convenience of the family. Interment will be at Royal Oak Memorial Gardens in Brookville. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at a later date. If desired, memorial contributions may be made to Ohio's Hospice of Dayton. The Kindred Funeral Home, Englewood, is handling arrangements. Online condolences may be made to the family at


www.KindredFuneralHome.com


Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Kindred Funeral Home

400 Union Boulevard

Englewood, OH

45322

https://www.kindredfuneralhome.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

In Other News
1
SCHULTZ, Daniel
2
WALLIN, Buddy
3
BRUGGEMAN, Nancy
4
CALLAHAN, Hilda
5
Lane-Rickert, Claire
© 2021 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top