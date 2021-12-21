FARMER, Annie Earline



Age 83, our beloved Annie Earlene Farmer departed this life Thursday, December 16, 2021. She was preceded in death by her husband Rev.



Aaron Farmer Jr., her parents Abel and Selma Horne, her daughter Bonita Renai Farmer, maternal and paternal grandparents, and her sister Alberta Hines. She is survived by her daughter Aarionne Lynne (Farmer) Rodocker, son-in-law Danny Rodocker and grandson Nolan Aaron Rodocker; sisters, brothers and in-laws, Robert (Christine) Horne, Bernice



(Milton) Bynum, Barbara J. Horne, and Larry Horne (Marion Thomas). A host of special nieces, nephews, other family, god-children, and wonderful neighbors, and friends. Funeral



services will be held on Wednesday, December 22 at H.H.



Roberts Mortuary, Inc. 38 South Gettysburg Avenue, Dayton, Ohio 45417. Visitation will start at 9:00. Rev. Samuel N.



Winston, Jr. will officiate the services at 9:30. Interment,



Dayton National Cemetery. Mask are required.



