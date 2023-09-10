Farkas, George Raymond



George Raymond Farkas passed away surrounded by family and jazz music on September 1, 2023. Born in Lorain to his beloved parents Frank and Anastasia, George was a 1954 graduate of Lorain High School. He earned his degree from the University of Dayton in 1963. He and his wife Sharon were married on August 6, 1966 and loved giving each other good-natured grief every day of their lives together. George lived a life of service. He served in the U.S. Army on two occasions. He worked for the Social Security Administration, helping those in need in Cincinnati, Huron, and Dayton. There are thousands who found access to a better quality of life because of George's dedication, work, and care. George's service continued outside of work. If there was an organization with a hat, George was probably a member. The Moose, Eagles, Agonis Club, and Dayton Gym Club are a small sample of the places where George offered his time and talents. George also drove countless hours helping the Centerville High School Speech and Debate team travel the country. George loved the University of Dayton and supported the men's and women's basketball teams for decades. George also had a love/hate/love relationship with golf. He played for more than 70 years and defied medical recommendations to showcase his swing to the grandkids. Even at 87, he remained the best putter in the family. George had a gift for putting people first. George always found ways to help his sons, Greg and Dan, explore their personal and professional passions. He sacrificed personal vacations so Greg and Dan could attend speech and debate camps, postgraduate education, and so much more. Their friends would come to the house, and he would treat them like family. They returned the feeling. He would grab the check at every restaurant before anyone else could take it and would get upset if you told the server that you were paying to try and get ahead of him. His four grandchildren, Daniel, Andrew, Leah, and William loved his big hugs and soft spot for sweet treats. They ate a lot of cookies together. George beamed when his family and friends thrived. It's probably why he willingly sacrificed to help his friends and family. George will be so proud to see these legacies continue from a higher place where there's no back pain, shoulder issues, cover charges for a jazz concert, or waits on the first tee. George is survived by his sons, Gregory (Toni) of Cleveland and Daniel (Melanie) of Powell, Ohio; four grandchildren, Daniel, Andrew, Leah and William; siblings Carol Stewart of East Lansing, Michigan and Robert (Barbara) Farkas of Cheektowaga, New York; many nieces, nephews, and great nieces and nephews. Along with his parents and wife, George was preceded in death by his brother, Jon. In keeping with George's wishes, cremation has taken place. The family will be present to receive visitors from 4-6:30pm at Tobias Funeral Home - Far Hills Chapel at 5471 Far Hills Ave in Dayton. George was never a flower person; so, any donations should go to Catholic Charities, SISCA Pet Adoption, or the University of Dayton. www.tobiasfuneralhome.com



