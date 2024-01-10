Fant, Paul

Fant, Rev. Paul Daniel



Rev. Paul Daniel Fant, 84, of Miamisburg, Ohio passed away on Monday, January 1, 2024 after a brief illness. Paul was born October 30, 1939 in Stambaugh, MI, the son of the late Rev. Carl I. and Lillian L. (Lundquist) Fant. He graduated from Danville Community College with an A.A. in European History (1959), Augustana College with a B.A. in both American and European History (1962), and Lutheran School of Theology at Chicago with a Bachelor of Divinity and a Masters of Theology (1965). He did his internship in Long Beach, CA (1965) and was ordained in June, 1965. Following in his father's footsteps, he served as pastor at several churches across the country. He was devoted to his parishioners and was truly called to serve the Lord. Dan was involved in Community Chorus. He had a deep love of model trains and vintage cars. Dan was an avid reader, polyglot, and enjoyed playing on his computers. He is survived by his daughters, Kathryn (Satu) Honkavaara and Cynthia (Mike) Wilmot; grandchildren, Zachary (Sheena) Schulz, Kaitlynn Hill, Sarah Hill, Lillian Honkavaara, Marlo and Fanny Tamminen, Jesse Sinisalo, Ashley (Corey) Dauby and Melinda Wilmot; great-grandchildren, Aubrey, Chloe, Penelope, Emeric and Esai Wilmot and Jolene Schulz; brother, James Fant. Dan was preceded in death by his parents; beloved wife of sixty years, Joan K. Fant; sister, Carolyn (Fant) Colley. A gathering of family and friends will be held from 1:00 PM  2:00 PM on Friday, January 12, 2024 at Zion Lutheran Church, 5550 Munger Rd, Dayton, OH 45459. Funeral services will follow at 2:00 PM with Bishop Suzanne Dillahunt and Rev. Adam Forbes officiating. Graveside services will be held on Monday, January 15, 2024 at 2:00 PM at Augsburg Lutheran Church Cemetery, Porter, IN. You may express condolences to the family at www.gebhartschmidtparramore.com



