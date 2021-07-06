FANNING, Faith

FANNING (Dooley), Faith



Funeral services for Faith Dooley Fanning, 68, of Cookeville, TN, will be held on Tuesday, July 6, 2021, at 7 P.M. at Anderson Upper Cumberland Funeral Home. The family has chosen cremation.



The family will receive friends on Tuesday from 4 P.M. until time of services.



She passed away on Thursday, July 1, 2021, at Select Specialty Hospital in Nashville, TN.



She was born January 8, 1953, in Springfield, OH, to Allie J. Dooley and the late Mary Dooley. On June 27, 2009, she was married to Richard Edwin Fanning, who survives. She was a



retired health coordinator.



In addition to her mother, she was preceded in death by 1 Son: Caleb Queen; and 1 Granddaughter: Courtney Cydrus.



Survivors include her Husband: Richard Edwin Fanning of Cookeville, TN; 1 Son: Joshua Queen of Cookeville, TN; 1 Daughter: Ruth Anna Powell of Springfield, OH; 2 Brothers: Tom Dooley of Austintown, OH, and Greg Decoursey of Harrod, OH; 2 Sisters: Trixie Watts of Springfield, OH, and Debbie Reed of Springfield, OH; her Father: Allie J. Dooley of Springfield, OH; Grandchildren: Jonah and Jude Queen, Breanna Queen and Allison Queen, Casey Cydrus, Ashleigh Owens, and Hailey Cydrus; and several great-grandchildren.



Pastor Seth Price will officiate at the services.



Anderson Upper Cumberland Funeral Home in charge of arrangements. 931-268-1550.

