FANNIN, Connie L.



Connie L. Fannin, age 84, of Fairborn, passed away Thursday, March 11, 2021. She was born September 30, 1936, in Mechanicsburg, Ohio, the daughter of the late Elmer E. and Alice E. (Trainer) Oyer. Along with her parents, Connie is



preceded in death by her son, Douglas A. Fannin, Esq. She is survived by her daughter, Kim (Davis) Douthit; son, Ron



(Connie) Fannin, RN, BSN; grandchildren, Lindsey R. Douthit, Anthony G. (Tameka Grey) Fannin, Lucas A. (Elizabeth) Fannin, John M. (Pattie) Christenson, Erika L. (Gregory) Updike,



Andrew N. Christenson; brother, Frederick (Nell) Oyer; sister, Cynthia (William) Lawson; daughter-in-law, Karen Huelsman; nieces, Dr. Courtney (Dr. David) Johnson and Nancy (Andy) Anderson; nephew, Thomas E. Oyer; and numerous extended family members. Connie retired from Chet's IGA of Mechanicsburg, Ohio, after 30 years as a produce manager. She was known throughout the entire neighborhood to be hospitable and many friends and family wanted to spend time at her house. What Connie valued most in her life was her



beloved family. She was very loved and will be dearly missed by all. A graveside service and celebration of life gathering will be held at a later date at Maple Grove Cemetery, Mechanicsburg, Ohio, under the care of Belton-Stroup Funeral Home, Fairborn. Donations may be made out to SICSA Pet Adoption Center, www.sicsa.org/give in memory of Connie. Online condolences may be made to the family at



www.BeltonStroup.com