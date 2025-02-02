Fall, Shirley

Fall (Law), Shirley E.



Shirley E. Fall age 93, of Riverside, Ohio passed away on Friday, January 24, 2025, at her home. She was born on September 20, 1931, in King City, Missouri to the late Horatio W. and Amy E. (nee: Fullerton) Law. A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, February 8th, 2025, at Spinning Road Baptist Church (538 Spinning Road, Riverside, Ohio 45431), with Pastor Scott Goodman officiating. Calling will take place from 10:00 a.m. until the start of service at 11:00a.m. Shirley will be laid to rest next to her husband Leonard at Olive Branch Cemetery in Sedalia, MO. Arrangements and care provided by Tobias Funeral Home- BELMONT CHAPEL.



