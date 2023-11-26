Falkenbach, John Anthony "Tigger"



John Anthony "Tigger" Falkenbach, 65, of Dayton, passed away on Thursday, November 23, 2023. He was born on July 23rd, 1958, in Mansfield, Ohio. A gathering of family and friends will be held on Friday, December 1st from 5:00-7:00 p.m. at the LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME with services beginning at 7:00 p.m. A meal will follow services in The Landing at Littleton & Rue. To view his complete obituary, order flowers or leave online condolences please visit www.littletonandrue.com





