

FALKENBACH, Ann Marie





Ann Marie Falkenbach, 90, of Beavercreek Township, formerly of Medway, passed away peacefully on Thursday, October 21, 2021. She was born September 15, 1931, in Springfield, the daughter of the late John and Edith Horstman. Ann was a graduate of Catholic Central, Class of 1949. She worked at the Springfield News and Sun and the Ohio Bureau of Unemployment before marrying Joseph W. Falkenbach in 1952. Ann dedicated her life to raising her family. She is preceded in death by her husband Joseph; infant son Joseph GerardFalkenbach; grandsons Lenny and Jarron Oppy; and son-in-law Jasper Oppy; brothers John, Robert, Francis and RogerHorstman; sisters Mary Catherine Pauly, Betty Ebenger and Margaret Chambers. Ann is survived by her children JaneOppy, Geri (Chas) Keeley, Judy (Robert) Taylor, Joann Taylor, Joseph E. (Anna) Falkenbach and Janice (Patrick) Berkshire;sister Irene Myers; twin sister Angela Martin; grandchildren Joseph M., Daniel, Nicholas, Jacob, Tyler, Jordan, Ashley and Emily; great-grandchildren Brooke, Jordan and Leah; numerous nieces and nephews. Visitation will be Tuesday, October 26, 2021, from 5-7 PM at Trostel, Chapman, Dunbar & Fraley Funeral Home, New Carlisle. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday, October 27, 2021, at 10:30 AM at Mary, Help of Christians Church, Fairborn. Burial will follow at Glen Haven Memorial Gardens. A special thank you to the Staff of Brookdale Kettering and ProMedica Hospice for their exceptional care. Expressions of sympathy may be made at