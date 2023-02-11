X
FAIRCHILD, Timothy

Obituaries
2 hours ago

FAIRCHILD, Timothy L.

Age 64 of West Milton, peacefully passed away on Wednesday, February 8, 2023, at the Ohio Hospice of Miami County. Tim was born May 9th, 1958, to the late James E. and Martha J. Fairchild. Tim graduated from Graham High School in 1976. He is survived by his loving wife of 32 years Cindy Fairchild, son Brad (Mandy) North of Tipp City; a brother Tony (Karen) Fairchild, of Medway; 4 grandsons (Owen, Oakley, Oliver and Bo); mother in-law Doris Jean Milthaler of Tipp City; brother in-law David (Holly Foster) Milthaler of Englewood; 4-legged companion Zander; aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, and many loving friends.

A Funeral Service will be held 5pm Sunday, February 12, 2023, at Baker Hazel & Snider Funeral Home, 5555 Philadelphia Dr. Dayton, OH 45415. The family will receive visitors 2:30pm until the time of service at the funeral home. Private entombment at the family's convenience. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Ohio Hospice of Miami County in Tim's honor. Online memories and condolences may be left for the family at www.bakerhazelsnider.com.

Funeral Home Information

Baker-Hazel & Snider Funeral Home

5555 Philadelphia Drive

Dayton, OH

45415

https://www.bakerhazelsnider.com

