Fain, Mike



age 76, of Centerville, OH, distinguished retired judge of the Second District Court of Appeals and beloved husband and father, died on March 27, 2023 after a lengthy illness. The family will receive friends from 4-6pm on Friday, April 7, 2023, at Routsong Funeral Home, 81 N. Main St. Centerville, OH, 45459. A funeral service will follow the visitation. Burial at Calvary cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to a charity of your choice. Full obituary and condolences can be found at www.Routsong.com

