FADELY, Mary

FADELY, Mary C.

Age 88, of Springboro, passed away Saturday, December 25, 2021. Mary was born on April 14, 1933, in Troy, OH, to the late Robert and Mary E. Coppock. Preceded in death by her

husband, Dallas K. Fadely; son, Jeffrey Fadely. Survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Cathy (Lee) Zimmerlin, of Springboro, OH, and Pam Smiley, of Centerville, OH; son and daughter-in-law, Dallas K. (Karen) Fadely Jr., of Virginia Beach, VA; daughter-in-law, Lynn Fadely, of Cincinnati, OH; and 2 grandchildren, Matthew and Kaitlyn Fadely, of Cincinnati, OH; and sister, Linda (Carl) Gallagher, of Englewood, FL. Private family services will be held. If desired memorial contributions may be made in Mary's name to any pet rescue charity of your choosing. Fond memories and expressions of sympathies may be made at www.routsong.com.

