FABER, Donald Alvin



Age 94, of Dayton, passed away Saturday, April 23, 2022, at Symphony at Centerville. He was preceded in death by his wife Donnah of 68 years, and is survived by his daughters,



Diana Best (Ron) of Springboro and Deb Condron (Paul) of Kettering; grandchildren, Allyson Best Gambone, Justin Gambone, Ben (Brittany) Condron, Loren Condron Woodhull (Aaron), and Sam Condron. Don retired from DESC in 1989. He was an avid woodworker and loved playing softball well into his senior years. Don was very active at St Paul United



Methodist Church, but most of all he was a devoted and



loving husband and father. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Dayton. Services will be private at the convenience of the family. Online condolences may be sent to www.tobiasfuneral.com.

