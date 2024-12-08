Ewing, Eileen M.



Eileen M. Ewing, a beloved resident of Dayton, departed this life on November 29, 2024, at the age of 102. Born on August 7, 1922, Eileen lived a remarkably full life, marked by her professional accomplishments, deep faith, and strong family connections. Eileen started her career at Delco Moraine company and later transitioned to NCR, where she retired as an Executive Secretary, leaving a lasting legacy of professionalism and dedication. Her educational journey began at Patterson Co-Op, where she laid the foundation for her future endeavors. Known for her cheerful demeanor, Eileen embodied kindness and generosity in all aspects of her life. She approached each day with a God-fearing spirit that influenced everyone around her. Eileen was passionate about a variety of interests that brought her joy, including playing cards, watching golf, playing tennis, singing, exploring fashion, engaging in yard work, interior decorating, and was an accomplished violinist in her younger days. These hobbies illustrated her vibrant personality and zest for life. Eileen is profoundly missed by her loving family, which includes her two sons, Ronald Ewing (Irina Ezhova) and Jeffrey Ewing (Heidi), and her daughter, Diane Ewing Mitchell; daughter-in-law, Tamara Ewing. She was a cherished grandmother to her four grandchildren: Jeremy, Rhiannon, Joshua, and Yarik. Additionally, Eileen shared a strong bond with her sister, Constance Zengel, who survives her. Eileen was predeceased by her parents, Alexander and Irene Moorman, her husband, Robert Ewing, her son, Gary Ewing, her son-in-law, Rick Mitchell; grandson, David; and her brother, Gene Moorman (Myrna). Each of these losses shaped her life, and she held their memories dear. As we remember Eileen M. Ewing, we celebrate a life well-lived, characterized by love, faith, and a generous spirit. Her legacy will continue through her family and all who had the pleasure of knowing her.



