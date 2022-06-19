EVILSIZOR, John Paul "JP"



JOHN PAUL "JP" EVILSIZOR, 35, of Springfield, passed away



unexpectedly in his home on Wednesday, June 8, 2022. He was born March 28, 1987, in Springfield, to the most loving



parents, Larry and Debbie (Snyder) Evilsizor. John Paul was a 2005 graduate of Northeastern High School, the only graduate to receive a standing ovation from his teachers. JP loved playing poker, golfing, bowling, and watching the Bengals. His pride and joy was



being a father to his boys, Easton Cole and Jordan Paul. In



addition to his parents, he is survived by his sisters, Ashley (Travis) Cross and Bonnie Adams; nieces and nephews, Brody, Konnor, Alivia and Averee; grandfather, Paul Snyder; best friends, Nate Glispie and Devin Bumgarner; numerous aunts, uncles and cousins; and mother of his children Bre Skaggs. John Paul was known for his smile, quick wit, love for all kids, and always being there for everyone. Always late, but always there. He will be sorely missed by family and friends. Friends and family are welcome to attend a celebration of life on July 2, 2022, at 1:00 p.m. at 2480 Callahan Rd., South Vienna, OH 45369. In lieu of flowers, please make a contribution for the benefit of Easton and Jordan, C/O Debbie and Larry Evilsizor at any Huntington Bank branch. The LITTLETON & RUE



FUNERAL HOME is serving the family. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.littletonandrue.com.



