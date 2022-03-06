Hamburger icon
EVILSIZOR, Erma

Obituaries
EVILSIZOR, Erma Marie

Erma Marie Evilsizor, age 95, passed away on March 1, 2022, in Springfield, Ohio. Erma was born on April 18, 1926, in

Dayton, Ohio, to the late

Richard and Mildred (Symer) Truebenbach. Along with her parents, she is preceded in death by her loving husband, Lewis E. Evilsizor, sons-in-law; Marion Neer and Kenneth Pemberton, brothers; Richard and Raymond Truebenbach, and sister, Carole Runkle. Erma is survived by her two daughters; Anita Neer and Nancy Pemberton, grandchildren; Stephanie Slabaugh, Chad Neer, Christi Violet, and Bradley Dillon, and great-grandchildren;

Tyler, Nate, Emma Violet, Kaylee Williams, and Bodie Johnson, two sisters-in-law; Carolyn Krout and Connie Laymon, and many nieces and nephews. Erma enjoyed farming with her husband, Lewis. They had a vegetable and flower garden

together. She also worked at Credit Life for a few years. The family would like to thank the staff of Springfield Assisted

Living, and also Dr. Sutter for their care and concern for Erma. Family and friends will be received on Saturday, March 12, 2022, from 10:00-11:00 a.m. at the Jackson Lytle and Lewis Life Celebration Center, Springfield. The funeral service will begin at 11:00 a.m., officiated by Pastor Scott Griswold. Erma will be laid to rest at Glen Haven Memorial Gardens. Online condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting


Funeral Home Information

Jackson, Lytle & Lewis Life Celebration Center

2425 North Limestone St.

Springfield, OH

45503

https://www.jacksonlytle.com

