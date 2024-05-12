Everage, Fay

Obituaries
1 hour ago
X

Everage, Fay V.

age 97, of West Carrollton, passed away on Wednesday, May 8, 2024. A visitation will be held from 12-1pm at Routsong Funeral Home, 81 N. Main St., Centerville, OH 45459, with a funeral service to follow at 1pm. Burial at Miami Valley Memory Gardens. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the charity of your choice. For full obituary please visit www.Routsong.com.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Routsong Funeral Home & Cremation Services - Centerville

81 N. Main St

Dayton, OH

45459

https://www.routsong.com/

In Other News
1
Chapman, Velma
2
Shannon, Roger
3
C.Pp.S., Mary Yarger
4
Brant, Ruth
5
Aker, Max
© 2024 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top