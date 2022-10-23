EVANS, Rosemary



Age 65, of Dayton, OH, went home to be with the Lord Monday, October 17, 2022. Walk-through visitation 10 am-12 pm Tuesday, October 25, at the House of Wheat Funeral Home, Inc., 2107 N. Gettysburg Ave. Family will receive friends 11 am-12 pm. Funeral service at 12 pm. (Mask Required). Interment Woodland Cemetery.

