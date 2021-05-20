springfield-news-sun logo
X

EVANS, Richard

ajc.com

Obituaries | 1 hour ago

EVANS, Richard

67, of Springfield, Ohio, passed away on Friday, May 14, 2021, in his residence. He was born December 12, 1954, in Springfield, Ohio, the son of Elbert and Ida Belle (Pendergrass) Evans. He was a caring and

gentle person who loved his

family and friends. He served in the United States Army for one year with an honorable

discharge. He leaves to cherish his memory devoted sisters

Tanya (Treva) Evans and Kathy Evans both of Springfield, Ohio; nephews Michael and Djuan Evans; great-nieces Janea, and Chloe Evans. He is preceded in death by his mother, and sister Alice Evans. A Memorial Service will be held on Friday, May 21, 2021, 10:00 am at Porter-Qualls-Freeman Funeral Home, 823 S. Yellow Springs Street, Springfield, Ohio. Social distancing protocol will be observed, and face mask will be

required. Arrangements entrusted to Porter-Qualls-Freeman Funeral Home.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

In Other News

© 2021 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top