EVANS, Richard



67, of Springfield, Ohio, passed away on Friday, May 14, 2021, in his residence. He was born December 12, 1954, in Springfield, Ohio, the son of Elbert and Ida Belle (Pendergrass) Evans. He was a caring and



gentle person who loved his



family and friends. He served in the United States Army for one year with an honorable



discharge. He leaves to cherish his memory devoted sisters



Tanya (Treva) Evans and Kathy Evans both of Springfield, Ohio; nephews Michael and Djuan Evans; great-nieces Janea, and Chloe Evans. He is preceded in death by his mother, and sister Alice Evans. A Memorial Service will be held on Friday, May 21, 2021, 10:00 am at Porter-Qualls-Freeman Funeral Home, 823 S. Yellow Springs Street, Springfield, Ohio. Social distancing protocol will be observed, and face mask will be



required. Arrangements entrusted to Porter-Qualls-Freeman Funeral Home.

