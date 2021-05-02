EVANS,



Judith Ann "Judy"



Judith Ann Evans "Judy", 73, of North Hampton passed away on Tuesday, April 27, 2021, at Springfield Regional Medical Center. Judy was born November 11, 1947, in Springfield, Ohio, the daughter of William Franklin and Lydia Irene (Watson) Yost.



Judy graduated from Northwestern High School in 1965, from Wright State University in 1970 with a Bachelor degree in Elementary Education, and from the University of Dayton in 1992 with a Master degree in Elementary Education. She taught 1st grade at Northridge Elementary for three years. After staying home with her children, she returned to the classroom in 1989 at Northwestern Elementary, where she taught Kindergarten and 2nd grade until her retirement in 2012. She was adored by her students and couldn't go out in public without seeing one of them and hearing an excited shout of "Mrs. Evans!" She was a fierce advocate of all students, teachers, and public education in general. She especially loved teaching her students to read, which she also instilled into her own children and grandchildren. Judy loved to read, gardening, shopping, meeting new people, black and white movies, and old TV shows, especially I Love Lucy and The Andy Griffith Show. She loved animals, especially dogs and wild birds. But above all else, she loved spending time with her family. Judy and her husband, John, were completely devoted to one another and they talked about everything and nothing at all. She had a sharp sense of humor and loved to laugh with her little sister; they always sang "Sisters" by Rosemary Clooney. Judy loved her children and grandchildren fiercely and unconditionally. She was so proud of everything they did and bragged about them to anyone who would listen. She loved and cared for others too much, and not enough for herself. Judy will be sorely missed by all who knew and loved her.



Judy is survived by her husband of 50 years, John S. Evans, Jr.; son, John (Sarah) Evans and grandchildren, J.R. and Anna; daughter, Keturah (Michael) Traina and grandchildren,



Joseph, Alexander, Peter, and Maureen; and sister, Kristie (Jan) Evans.



Judy is preceded in death by her parents; William and Lydia Yost.



Services will be private due to the pandemic. Burial will be in South Vienna Cemetery on Monday, May 3, 2021. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the American Diabetes Association. Online expressions of sympathy may be made at



www.littletonandrue.com



