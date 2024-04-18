Evans, JoAnna

Evans, JoAnna Sheree

JoAnna Sheree Evans, age 42, of Dayton, OH, departed this life Saturday, April 13, 2024. Funeral service 11am Friday, April 19, 2024, at Omega Baptist Church, 1821 Emerson Avenue Dayton, OH. Visitation 10 am-11 am at which time family will receive friends. Interment Woodland Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to the House of Wheat Funeral Home, Inc.

Funeral Home Information

House Of Wheat Funeral Home Inc

2107 N Gettysburg Ave

Dayton, OH

45406

https://www.houseofwheat.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

