Evans, Jack



Jack Evans, age 82, of Hamilton passed away peacefully at home on Tuesday. December 5, 2023, surrounded by his family. He was born on January 12, 1941 in Eagan, Tennessee to Dan and Maggie (Guy) Evans. Jack is survived by his devoted wife of 61 years. Billie Jean "B.J" (Dawson) Evans; children, Steven (Barbara) Evans and Kelly (Stephen) Scarbrough; grandchildren, Daniel Evans, Justin (Megan) Scarbrough, Hayley Scarbrough and Madison Scarbrough; great-grandchildren, Avery and Haven Kidd-Scarbrough and Jack Scarbrough; sister, Ruth Markland; sisters-in-law, Juanita Brown and Marcie Bergeron; and loving nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Hughie Howard Murray; sister-in-law, Hazel Murray; sister, Helen Bruce; brothers-in-law, Robert Markland, Kenneth Brown and David Bergeron. Jack was an exceptional husband, father and great-grandfather, always providing unconditional love and support. After his retirement from Southwestern Ohio Steel, Jack found joy pursuing several of his many hobbies; playing golf, attending auctions, and enjoying his vinyl record collection, in which he took great pride. The family would like to thank the compassionate staff of Hospice of Cincinnati for their care during his final months. Private graveside services will be held for the family at Greenwood Cemetery, and a gathering of family/friends is planned for 2024. Www.Webb-Noonan.com



