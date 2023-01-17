EVANS, Eric Dewitt



Eric Dewitt Evans, 60, passed away Thursday, January 12, at his residence in Urbana, Ohio. He leaves behind his wife of 37 years, Janine Albert, who has traveled with him on the journey through life, and his four daughters who were his pride and joy, Calle (Brandon) Cook, Elleree Evans (Rahul Agnihotri), Marra Evans, and Zhoe Evans.



Eric was liked by everyone, probably because of his boyish charm. He will be remembered for his optimism, dedication, hard-work, conscientiousness, humor, fix-it attitude, and listening ear. He loved to reach the longest drive mark in any golf outing, and he was a Buckeyes fan, win or lose. He was the neighbor you would find plowing driveways when it snowed.



Eric devoted his career to the preservation and conservation of one of our nation's natural wonders as the owner of Ohio Caverns. Under his stewardship he expanded access to the caverns by an additional entrance and accessible pathways. And he started the commitment to keeping the Caverns green with renewable energy. He leaves a years-long legacy of mentoring many young staff during their brief travels as tour guides at the Caverns.



Eric served his greater community in many leadership roles, Chamber of Commerce president, church trustee, National Cave Association president, Junior Achievement board, UHS musicals set construction, to name only a few.



Eric is a graduate of Urbana High School, and after attending The Ohio State University, he began his career as an instrumental member of a start-up company selling and nationally distributing tanning beds for Sun America from Ohio and Florida.



Eric was born August 11, 1962, in Columbus Ohio to Earl and Emma Jeanne (Shafer) Evans, who survive him, along with his brother Ed (Tonya) Evans, sister Molly (Dan) Curnutte, mother-in-law Martha Albert, and sister-in-law Jana (Craig) Randolph, along with nephews and nieces.



He is preceded in death by his mentor and friend, Uncle Max Evans, and his father-in-law, Gene Albert. He was blessed to have traveled the world and developed a network of national and international friends and colleagues in the cave industry. The family is especially grateful for the help and dedication of Tim Grissom, Aaron Smith, and JD Harshfield of the Ohio Caverns.



A memorial will be held at the Ohio Caverns pavilion on Saturday, April 22nd, 2023. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to First Presbyterian Church of Urbana, 116 W Court Street, Urbana, Ohio, Cancer Association of Champaign County, PO BOX 38125 Urbana, Ohio, or National Cave Museum, 1900 Mammoth Cave Pkwy, Park City, Ky 42160.



Arrangements entrusted to VERNONFUNERAL HOME, Urbana, Ohio. Condolences may be expressed to the family at



www.vernonfh.com