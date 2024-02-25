Evans, Eddie Ray



Eddie Ray Evans, age 78, passed away peacefully on February 22, 2024, in Dayton, Ohio, having been born in Oppy, Kentucky, on January 5, 1946 to Dayton and Sallie (Parsley) Evans. After retiring from GM as a plumber, he went on to work at Northmont City Schools for a decade. His work as a plumber and as a custodian displayed his work ethic and ability to be flexible. Eddie enjoyed fishing, cooking, conversing with friends and spending time with his grandsons, Dayton Ray and Addison. As a proud Vietnam Veteran and Private 1st Class in the Army's Big Red One division, Eddie carried the spirit of 'first in, always' into every aspect of his life. His longstanding involvement with the Irish Club and American Legion Post 707 spoke to his deep sense of camaraderie and service. He is survived by his loving wife, Kathy Rae Evans; sons, Todd R. (Josh Keaton) Evans and Chad R. (Samantha) Evans; his grandchildren Dayton Ray and Addison; his sister, Millie Karlson; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins. Eddie was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Janet Evans. There will be a time to share memories on Monday, February 26, 2024 from 5-7 pm at Baker-Hazel & Snider Funeral Home 5555 Philadelphia Dr Dayton, OH 45415. The service will be the following day at 11:00 am at the funeral home. Burial will be at Royal Oak Cemetery. Feel free to join the family at the Irish Club 6555 Dog Leg Rd, Dayton, OH 45414 after the graveside for food and friends.



