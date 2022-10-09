EVANS, Brenda S.



Age 67, of Huber Heights, went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, September 28, 2022. Brenda was born in Austin, TX, on June 16, 1955, to the late Henry and Elizabeth Eppright. She retired from WPAFB (NASIC) after 29 years of service, where she received multiple awards. Brenda was a devoted wife, loving mother and proud grandmother. She was a generous and giving person. Brenda is survived by her loving husband of 50 years, Ralph L. Evans; daughter, Keidra (Matthew) Mitchell; granddaughter, Bella Mitchell; brother, Ernest (Linda) Eppright; and many other relatives and friends. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, October 12, 2022, from 9:30-10:30 am at the Newcomer North Chapel, 4104 Needmore Rd., Dayton, OH 45424. The service will follow at 10:30 am, with Rev. Venetta Bellows officiating and eulogy by Pastor Mark Mitchell. Brenda will be laid to rest at Dayton National Cemetery. To send a special message, please visit



