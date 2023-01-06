EVANS, Billy Eugene



93, of Springfield, went home to be with his Lord January 3, 2023, in Kettering Medical Center. He was born November 26, 1929, in Jamestown, Ohio, the son of Huston and Esta (Sexton) Evans. Billy was a graduate of Silver Creek High School, class of 1949. He was a member of the Pleasant View Church of Christ, and he attended First Christian Church in Springfield. He was a member of the Masonic Temple in Jamestown, the Springfield Shrine Club, Scottish Rite Valley of Dayton, and the Springfield Sertoma Club. Billy was well known as a dairy farmer in Greene County. He then established the A1 Evans Ice Company, which he made a great success with his whole family involved. Billy had a wonderful work ethic, which he has passed down to all of his family. Survivors include his loving wife of 73 years, Evelyn Jean (Persinger) Evans; four children, Linda Kay (Tom) Lovett, Beverly (Marty) Ramey, Michael Evans (Vicki Hilderbrand), Huston McKinley "Mac" Evans (Tammy Kushmaul); nine grandchildren, Ryan, Renee (J.R.), Amy, Randy (Angie), Kim (Kyle), Amanda, Billy (Malissa), Hannah (Ben), Huston, Tyler (Kristy), and Trevor (Aubree); great-grandchildren, Chelsea (Nate), Cerria, Logan (Leah), Austyn, Mia, Lindsey, Hunter, Aaron, Mallory, Braden, Tucker, Mason, Jayden, Zane, Adalyn, Brody, Bella, Eli, Carter, Case, Carsyn, and Charlie; eight great-great-grandchildren; one sister, Donna Glasoe; and many special nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his daughter-in-law, Tammi Lyvonne Evans; siblings, Lucille Eger, John A. Evans, Loa Hettering, and Hubert Evans; and his parents. Visitation will be held from 2-4 pm, Saturday in the Pleasant View Church of Christ, 6906 Upper Jamestown Rd., Jeffersonville. Masonic services will be held at 4:00 pm, immediately followed by a memorial service with Pastors Danny Dodds and Steve Rich officiating. Memorial contributions may be made to Children's Hospital or the donor's favorite charity. Arrangements are being handled by the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com.

