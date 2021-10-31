springfield-news-sun logo
EVANS, Albert

EVANS, Albert N.

Albert N. Evans, 88, of Miamisburg, passed away peacefully Monday, October 25, 2021. He was born April 9, 1933, in Dayton, Ohio. He was preceded in death by his

parents, Albert and Valinda Evans; and his siblings, Douglas Evans, Nellie Barney, and Julia Wollard.

He is survived by his loving wife of 70 years, Dawn Evans; children, Valinda Evans and Randy Evans; grandchildren; Dawn McLaughlin, Randy Evans, Jr., and Michelle Griffith; as well as 5 great-grandsons.

There will be no services. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in his memory to Ohio's Hospice.

Arrangements are entrusted to GEBHART-SCHMDIT-PARRAMORE Funeral Home, Miamisburg. Condolences may be expressed to the family at


www.gebhartschmidtparramore.com


Funeral Home Information

Gebhart-Schmidt-Parramore Funeral Home

508 E Linden Ave

Miamisburg, OH

45342

